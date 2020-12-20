Patterson caught one pass for four yards while adding a three-yard rush in the Bears' 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

With David Montgomery carrying the team on his back with 32 carries, Patterson was an afterthought in the Chicago offense, resulting in the fourth time this season he produced fewer than 10 rushing and receiving yards. Due to his inconsistent role in the offense, he'll be difficult to trust in Week 16 fantasy lineups despite a favorable matchup against the Jaguars.