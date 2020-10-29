Patterson (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday.
Patterson's status for Sunday's contest against the Saints appears to be in legitimate jeopardy now that he's missed back-to-back practices. If Patterson can't go Sunday, Darnell Mooney will stand to take over as the Bears' top return man. Ryan Nall would also slot in as the No. 2 option behind David Montgomery.
