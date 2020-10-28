Patterson (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday.
Patterson appears to have picked up an injury during Monday's 24-10 loss to the Rams, in which he had six offensive touches and returned four kickoffs. If the veteran special-teams ace were forced to miss any time, Darnell Mooney would stand to handle kick returns while Ryan Nall could see some snaps behind David Montgomery.
