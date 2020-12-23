Patterson (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Chicago's practice estimate Wednesday.
The Bears held a walkthrough practice but Patterson would not have been able to take the field had it been a more traditional session. Coach Matt Nagy labeled the return man and backup running back day-to-day Monday, but Patterson will likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday in order to have a realistic shot of suiting up Sunday in Jacksonville.
