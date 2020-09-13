Patterson carried four times for 19 yards while catching his only target for an additional 12 yards in the Bears' 27-23 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Patterson served as a rotational player, and he provided Chicago with a pair of plays that gained at least 12 yards each. It's unlikely that he sees enough regular work to make him a weekly lineup consideration in most fantasy leagues.
