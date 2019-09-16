Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Posts 50 yards
Patterson had two carries for 50 yards in Chicago's 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Patterson played very sparingly but is 46-yard scamper set the bears up for their only touchdown of the day. He'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups going forward, since his lack of regular snaps makes him entirely dependent upon big plays for production.
