Patterson (triceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Patterson has successfully shaken his triceps injury and appears set for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings. The veteran has seen usage as both a runner and receiver in Chicago's offense, though he's averaging less than four touches per game. It's likely that Patterson will do most of his damage as a kick returner Week 4.

