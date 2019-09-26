Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Practices in full
Patterson (triceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Patterson has successfully shaken his triceps injury and appears set for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings. The veteran has seen usage as both a runner and receiver in Chicago's offense, though he's averaging less than four touches per game. It's likely that Patterson will do most of his damage as a kick returner Week 4.
