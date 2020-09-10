Patterson (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
A limited participant in Wednesday's session, Patterson's advancement to full work a day later clears the way for him to suit up in Sunday's season opener at Detroit. For the second straight year, the 29-year-old is slated to serve as Chicago's top kickoff returner while also providing depth at receiver.
