Patterson gained one yard on his lone rush attempt, and he caught his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 23-16 win against the Panthers.

With Chicago devoid of an experienced No. 2 running back since the season-ending injury to Tarik Cohen (ACL) in Week 3, Patterson has registered 11 combined rush attempts over his past four outings. The Bears haven't yet decided to bite on any of the veteran RBs available on the free-agent market, meaning that Patterson is seemingly in line for backup duties at the position until otherwise noted. Current third-string option, Ryan Nall, has yet to garner a single carry on the season.