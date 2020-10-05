Patterson rushed three times for five yards in Chicago's 19-11 loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Even with Tarik Cohen (knee) placed on injured reserve, Patterson's role in the offense didn't change, as he had three carries and two targets. He's averaging 20 yards per game as a runner and receiver, and aside from leagues that award points for return yardage, he has very minimal fantasy value.
