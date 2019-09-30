Patterson rushed two times for four yards in Chicago's 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The Bears stubbornly chose to run Patterson up the middle on a third-down and short yardage for the third time this season, and on each occasion he was tackled short of the sticks. Although he's been given touches in each game, the Chicago coaching staff has rarely set him up to take advantage of his blazing speed. His lack of touches makes him a fantasy non-factor unless the Bears suffer injuries at the skill positions.