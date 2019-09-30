Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet performance
Patterson rushed two times for four yards in Chicago's 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
The Bears stubbornly chose to run Patterson up the middle on a third-down and short yardage for the third time this season, and on each occasion he was tackled short of the sticks. Although he's been given touches in each game, the Chicago coaching staff has rarely set him up to take advantage of his blazing speed. His lack of touches makes him a fantasy non-factor unless the Bears suffer injuries at the skill positions.
More News
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Practices in full•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Five touches•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Posts 50 yards•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives three touches•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Sidelined Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4