Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Ready to rock
Patterson (head) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Patterson was limited in Thursday's practice due to a head injury, but he now looks back to full health. He's on track to play his usual role as a kick returner and depth wideout during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Packers.
