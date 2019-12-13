Play

Patterson (head) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Patterson was limited in Thursday's practice due to a head injury, but he now looks back to full health. He's on track to play his usual role as a kick returner and depth wideout during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Packers.

