Patterson rushed seven times for 25 yards while catching two passes for eight yards in Chicago 17-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Patterson saw extra work as a runner while David Montgomery sat out a short time while dealing with a neck injury, but Patterson was also used in a change-of-pace role in the backfield. However, with the team not showing much creativity in utilizing his electrifying speed, he's been unable to make a fantasy impact with the touches he's received since joining the team in 2019. Aside from leagues that award points for return yardage, he's a low-floor fantasy option with minimal upside.