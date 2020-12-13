Patterson rushed six times for 26 yards in Chicago's 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.
Patterson continued to serve as the change-of-pace running back to David Montgomery, and he was targeted just once as a receiver. Although he came into this game posting at least 40 combined yards in three straight contests, his lack of upside combined with a low-scoring floor makes him a difficult player to trust in the fantasy playoffs.
