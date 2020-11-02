Patterson rushed once for four yards and caught two passes for one additional yard in the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Patterson has failed to surpass 13 rushing and receiving yards in five of his last six games, and aside from leagues that award points for return yardage, his current fantasy value is minimal.
More News
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Active in Week 8•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Should play Week 8•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable to face Saints•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Misses second straight practice•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Totals 12 yards•