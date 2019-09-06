Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives three touches
Patterson caught one pass for three yards while losing two yards on his lone carry in Chicago's 10-3 loss to Green Bay.
Patterson was the only running back on the field on a third down and short, and surprisingly, he was given the ball on an inside run, which is not considered to be his area of strength. He also was used in three-receiver packages when the Bears were trying to mount a late comeback, but his opportunities turned into very little production. It's unlikely he sees enough regular touches to be a serious fantasy factor as the season goes on, though he'll have elevated fantasy value in leagues that include points for kick-return yardage.
