Patterson (concussion) played in the Pro Bowl, finishing with one tackle.

Patterson rebounded from a Week 17 concussion to represent the NFC in the all-star game. He was selected as a return specialist for a contest that doesn't use kickoffs to begin drives, so the tackle was his lone contribution. Patterson is signed with the Bears through 2020, but the team can free up $5.25 million in cap space if he's cut during the offseason, per overthecap.com.

