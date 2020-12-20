Patterson (knee) is back on the field Sunday against the Vikings, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 29-year-old left due to the knee injury just before halftime, but he was able to retake the field in the second half. Patterson should continue to work as the secondary running back and primary kickoff returner for the Bears.
More News
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Exits with knee injury•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives six touches•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Scores rushing touchdown•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives two touches•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Upgraded to full participant•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited at Wednesday practice•