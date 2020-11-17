Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown while rushing 11 times for 28 yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Although he easily led the Bears in rushing attempts, Patterson placed his stamp on this game by taking the opening kickoff of the second half to the house. His eight career touchdowns on kickoff returns tied him for the most ever with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. However, aside from leagues that provide scoring for return yardage, he remains a low-floor weekly fantasy option. With the Bears on bye in Week 11, he'll likely go back to seeing a few touches per game if David Montgomery returns from his concussion.