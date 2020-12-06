Patterson rushed 10 times for 59 yards and a touchdown while adding a four-yard reception in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

With the Bears leading for the majority of this contest, they were able to have balance between the run and the pass for one of the few times the season, leading to Patterson having an effective performance as the backup running back to David Montgomery. He's now posted at least 40 combined yards as a rusher and receiver in two of his last three games, and although his upside is typically limited, he could be used as an emergency option in deep leagues during the fantasy playoffs.