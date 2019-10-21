Patterson caught two passes for 21 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Bears' 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Patterson continues to see sporadic work in the offense, but his main contribution to the Bears was his touchdown on a kickoff return that gave Chicago a chance to compete before the game got entirely out of hand. He's averaging fewer than 14 yards per game, and his fantasy value lies typically in leagues that award points for return yardage.