Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Scores touchdown
Patterson caught two passes for 21 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Bears' 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Patterson continues to see sporadic work in the offense, but his main contribution to the Bears was his touchdown on a kickoff return that gave Chicago a chance to compete before the game got entirely out of hand. He's averaging fewer than 14 yards per game, and his fantasy value lies typically in leagues that award points for return yardage.
More News
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet performance•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Practices in full•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Five touches•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Posts 50 yards•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives three touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...