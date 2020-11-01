Patterson (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coming off the Bears' Monday night loss to the Rams, Patterson only managed one limited practice this week while contending with the quad issue. The maintenance he received looks like it will be enough for Patterson to get the green light for Week 8, but the versatile wideout seems likelier to see his role within the Chicago offense grow rather than expand after a poor showing versus Los Angeles. He turned four targets into three catches for 11 yards and carried three times for one yard in the loss.