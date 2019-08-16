Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Sidelined Friday
Patterson isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason contest against the Giants.
Patterson will miss his second consecutive exhibition match, joining the rest of Chicago's starting receivers on the bench. Coach Matt Nagy appears to be taking a cautious approach to the health of his key players, so it wouldn't be surprising if Patterson were kept on ice until the regular season. The 28-year-old appears on track to serve as the Bears' primary kick returner and No. 4 receiver.
