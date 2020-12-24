Patterson (knee) missed Thursday's practice.
Patterson's usage in the Bears offense has been sporadic, per usual, with seven games with at least five touches and three others with two or fewer in his 14 appearances this season. On Monday, coach Matt Nagy considered Patterson day-to-day this week, but he has yet to get on the practice field in any capacity. Patterson has one more chance to prove the health of his knee ahead of Sunday's game at Jacksonville.
More News
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited to seven yards•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returns from knee injury•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Exits with knee injury•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives six touches•