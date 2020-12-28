Patterson didn't play on offense in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Jaguars, JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Patterson dealt with a knee injury during the practice week, so perhaps that led to the decision to restrain his usage to just three snaps, all on special teams. The blowout nature of the game and David Montgomery's success may have been factors as well. It'll be interesting to see how Patterson is used in the season finale against the Vikings.
