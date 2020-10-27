Patterson had three carries for one yard and caught three of four targets for 11 yards during Monday's 24-10 loss to the Rams. He also returned four kickoffs for 94 yards.

The 29-year-old has now played between 10 and 15 offensive snaps in all seven games this season, and he has 25 carries for 71 yards while catching 11 of 13 targets for 77 yards. It seemed possible Patterson could help fill the void left by Tarik Cohen (torn ACL) after the latter landed on injured reserve, but Patterson has seen no uptick in playing time since the injury Week 3 and is averaging only 17.8 scrimmage yards over that four-game stretch.