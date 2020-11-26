Patterson (calf) logged a full practice session Thursday.

Patterson popped up on the injury report Wednesday, logging a limited session, but he's already back to full speed with a Week 12 matchup against Green Bay approaching. David Montgomery (concussion) notching full practices in consecutive days may lead to mitigated rushing involvement for Patterson, after the veteran collected a season-high 12 rushing attempts Week 10 against Minnesota. Patterson does maintain a receiving role, however, with multiple receptions in four consecutive games.

