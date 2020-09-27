Patterson carried four times for 13 yards in Chicago's 30-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Even though the Bears were trailing this game by 16 points early in the second half, Patterson wasn't targeted, though he was used to occasionally spell David Montgomery out of the backfield. With Tarik Cohen potentially missing time with a possible knee injury, Patterson could see a slight increase in his workload. He's currently averaging 27 combined yards per game, so it's possible that he emerges as a potential flex option.