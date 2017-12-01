LeBlanc (illness) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Since Bryce Callahan hasn't played since suffering a knee injury against the Saints in Week 8, LeBlanc has filled in the last four games, logging 14 tackles (11 solo) and three pass breakups. If he and Callahan can't play Sunday, Marcus Cooper and Sherrick McManis will slot into the their places.