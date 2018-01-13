Bears' Cre'von LeBlanc: Reduced role in 2017
LeBlanc finished the 2017 season with 17 tackles (14 solo), a sack and a forced fumble for the Bears.
LeBlanc had a much more productive rookie campaign in 2016, but only played only 306 total snaps (212 defensive) this season. Starter Kyle Fuller is slated to become a free agent and the Bears cornerback situation is wide open as LeBlanc enters the final year of his rookie contract, but the step down in his second season doesn't do much for his chances of role worthy of IDP relevance in 2018.
