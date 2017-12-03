LeBlanc (illness) is active for Week 13's matchup against the 49ers.

LeBlanc fell ill and was withheld from Friday's practice, but will be good to go for the home tilt against San Francisco. With four defensive backs landing on the inactive list, LeBlanc should see his share of snaps on defense, even with starting cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller healthy.

