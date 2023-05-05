Caffrey signed a contract with Chicago as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Caffrey caught 16 receptions for 152 yards across collegiate four seasons, including seven receptions for 78 yards across 11 games for Stony Brook in 2022. The 6-foot-6 tight end also began his collegiate career at fellow FCS program Long Island University before transferring to play for the Seawolves in 2021 and 2022. Caffrey will likely compete for a role as a blocking tight end with the Bears this offseason.