Williams rushed five times for eight yards while hauling in a two-yard reception in the Bears' 41-15 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday.

With David Montgomery sitting out, Williams served as Chicago's primary back with the first-team offense. However, with Andy Dalton largely unable to move the offense and the offensive line not creating much space, Williams was unable to get in a groove and was largely ineffective with his chances. Regardless, with Tarik Cohen (knee) still missing time, Williams should have a role as the backup to Montgomery once the season begins, and it's possible he sees work on passing downs.