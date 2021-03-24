Williams has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams flourished in an offensive system that coach Matt Nagy helped to define back with the Chiefs, and he worked with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor back in Miami, so he should be an ideal fit in Chicago's scheme. It's worth noting that neither Williams or Nagy actually held tenure in Kansas City simultaneously, however. The Super Bowl LIV star opted out of the 2020 campaign due to concerns relating to COVID-19, and he'll now mix into a likely change-of-pace or backup role alongside Tarik Cohen (knee), who's coming off an ACL tear. The presence of two backups skilled enough to warrant their own consistent touches could spell a decline in David Montgomery's upcoming workload.