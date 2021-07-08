Williams could be a direct replacement at running back if David Montgomery misses time, Sean Hammond of the Daily Herald reports.

When Montgomery missed a game in 2020, the Bears lacked a reliable replacement, but after averaging 4.5 yards per carry in 2019 before opting out last year, Williams potentially fills that void in the offense. In addition, Williams caught 30 passes in his last year with the Chiefs, so he also could see involvement in the passing game. Unless his projected role is expected to grow, he'll likely be a depth option who could be available on waivers after fantasy drafts have concluded for fantasy managers.