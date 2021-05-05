Byrd signed a one-year deal with the Bears on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The sixth-year pro had his most productive campaign with the Patriots in 2020, recording 47 receptions for 604 yards and one touchdown. Now in Chicago, Byrd figures to compete with fellow veterans Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller and Marquise Goodwin for reps behind Allen Robinson.
