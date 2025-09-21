Bears' D'Andre Swift: Active as expected Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swift (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Earlier reports indicated Swift would be playing through his quadriceps issue, and that is now official. The veteran back should fill his usual lead-back role and will aim to capitalize on a Cowboys defense that's allowed 121.0 rushing yards per game through the first two contests of the season.
