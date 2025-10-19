Swift (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints.

Swift has tended to three separate lower-body injuries so far this season, including a groin issue that limited him in the final two practices of the week, The Bears proceeded to tag their No. 1 RB as questionable for Week 7 action, but he told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com on Friday that he intended to play Sunday, and his comment was corroborated via a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN on Saturday evening. Now that Chicago has confirmed as much, Swift should be good to handle his typical workload of 17 touches per game, which he's turned into 447 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs through five contests.