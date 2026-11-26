Swift carried the ball nine times for 65 yards and a touchdown and caught seven of eight targets for 97 yards in Thursday's 39-35 win over the Lions.

While Kyle Monangai swooped in to score two TDs at the goal line, Swift put up impressive numbers of his own, leading the Bears in both rushing and receiving yards while hitting paydirt on a 30-yard run in the third quarter. The seven grabs and 97 receiving yards were both season highs for Swift, and the added volume came as a result of Colston Loveland's early exit due to a knee injury. If Loveland ends up missing more time, Swift's usage as a pass catcher could get a boost again in Week 13 against the Jaguars. He's already been plenty busy on that front this season, and through 11 contests he's compiled 959 scrimmage yards and a career-high 12 total TDs (10 rushing, two receiving).