Swift rushed 14 times for 108 yards while catching two of three targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 25-24 win over the Commanders.

Swift broke out in a big way on Monday Night Football when he posted his first 100-yard game of the season. The 26-year-old also scored his first receiving touchdown of 2025 when he converted a short reception into a 55-yard trip to the end zone. Swift had been providing fantasy managers with a solid floor over his first four appearances this year, but he looked recharged coming out of Chicago's bye week. Swift will attempt to carry the momentum from his best outing to date into Sunday's tilt against New Orleans.