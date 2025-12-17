default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Swift was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.

Swift was added to the Bears' Week 16 injury report midweek, which often indicates a health concern suffered on the practice field. How he's listed Thursday will provide a sense of his ability to suit up Saturday against the Packers, but Kyle Monangai is on hand in the event Swift is inhibited or sidelined.

More News