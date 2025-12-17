Bears' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swift was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.
Swift was added to the Bears' Week 16 injury report midweek, which often indicates a health concern suffered on the practice field. How he's listed Thursday will provide a sense of his ability to suit up Saturday against the Packers, but Kyle Monangai is on hand in the event Swift is inhibited or sidelined.
