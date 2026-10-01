Swift didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.

After the Bears held a walkthrough Wednesday, Swift wasn't included on the team's first Week 4 injury report, so his addition to it one day later could mean he sustained the issue on the practice field. In any case, his status now will be monitored closely to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Jets. If Swift isn't able to go or is at all inhibited, fellow RB Kyle Monangai could be in line for a significant boost in touches and snaps.