Swift didn't practice Thursday due to hip and knee injuries.

Both Swift and fellow RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) were non-participants to begin Week 5 prep, leaving question marks in the Bears backfield ahead of Sunday's contest at Green Bay. While Swift ceded 30 carries to Monangai in a Week 4 win against the Jets, the former notched 15 rushes and two catches en route to 74 yards from scrimmage. The overall situation will continue to be monitored to get a sense of who among the duo will be Chicago's lead runner this weekend.