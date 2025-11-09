Swift (groin/personal) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Swift missed last Sunday's win over the Bengals, allowing rookie Kyle Monangai to have a breakout performance en route to 198 total yards on 29 touches. Monangai's big game prompted coach Ben Johnson to say Friday that he may take a "hot hand" approach with Swift and Monangai moving forward, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. It's a plus spot for the backfield duo against a Giants defense that struggles against the run, but Monangai's potential to handle more carries makes Swift a riskier fantasy bet, especially if he's playing at less than 100 percent.