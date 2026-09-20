Swift carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards and caught all five of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

Wet and windy conditions at Soldier Field put a damper on both teams' passing games, and Swift wound up leading Chicago in receiving yards while tying Kalif Raymond for the team lead in receptions. Swift also had the Bears' longest play from scrimmage, a 32-year catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. The veteran RB has racked up 233 combined yards through two games, but his offense could look very different in Week 3 against the Eagles as Caleb Williams (hamstring) left Sunday's loss in the fourth quarter, with Tyson Bagent finishing up under center.