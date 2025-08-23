Swift rushed seven times for 28 yards with one reception for six yards in Friday's 29-27 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Swift made his 2025 preseason debut Friday after sitting out an additional game against Buffalo last week. The 26-year-old moved the ball well on eight touches as he prepares to lead Chicago's backfield for the second consecutive campaign. Swift generated 1,345 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 17 starts last year, numbers he could easily reproduce with a clean bill of health in 2025.