Swift rushed 17 times for 53 yards and caught three of five targets for 12 yards in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Swift finished five yards shy of Caleb Williams' team-high rushing total and was the only Bears running back to record a carry, though rookie Kyle Monangai had one catch out of the backfield. While Swift seems locked into a high touch floor again due to a lack of competition, efficiency remains a concern, as he averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry last season and dipped to just 3.1 in Monday's small sample. Finding running room won't be easy in Week 2 against the Lions, who held Swift to 59 rushing yards on 20 carries (3.0 YPC) in two 2024 meetings.