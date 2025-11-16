Swift rushed 21 times for 90 yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Vikings.

For the second consecutive week since returning from a groin injury, Swift worked as the top option in Chicago's backfield but was kept out of the end zone while backup Kyle Monangai scored a rushing touchdown. Swift has rushed for at least 80 yards in four of his last five appearances heading into a Week 12 home game against the Steelers, so he remains a reliable source of yardage despite Monangai's involvement by the goal line.