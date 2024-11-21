Swift (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

The Bears held Swift out of drills Wednesday due to a groin injury with the aim to evaluate him further one day later. With a capped session under his belt Thursday, he may be on a path to upholding coach Matt Eberflus' hope that the running back will be available Week 12, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Friday's practice report ultimately will reveal whether or not Swift goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.