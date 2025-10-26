Swift carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

The 26-year-old running back accounted for Chicago's only TD of the day on a two-yard run early in the fourth quarter that briefly brough the team with a field goal at 16-13. Swift has a four-game touchdown streak going, scoring three on the ground and one through the air, and over that stretch he's averaged 111 scrimmage yards a contest. Swift could be headed for another big performance in Week 9 against a vulnerable Bengals defense that just got gashed by Breece Hall for 133 rushing yards and two TDs, plus a four-yard touchdown toss on a trick play.